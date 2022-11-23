Golf: Matsuyama withdraws from Hero World Challenge with injury

Japan’s Matsuyama withdrew from the Houston Open citing a neck injury after opening his third round with a four-over-par 39.
MIAMI - Former champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from next week’s Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas due to an injury, a tournament official said on Tuesday.

Japan’s Matsuyama, who won the limited-field event in 2016, has suffered a number of injuries this year and most recently withdrew from the Houston Open 10 days ago citing a neck injury after opening his third round with a four-over-par 39.

The decision to sit out the Dec 1-4 Hero World Challenge at Albany marks the sixth time this season the 2021 Masters winner has pulled out of a PGA Tour event because of injury.

He withdrew from The Players Championship in March ahead of the first round with a lingering back injury. He then withdrew from the Texas Open a week before his Masters title defence.

The 30-year-old also withdrew from the 3M Open after the first round in July due to wrist soreness and then cited a neck injury for his decision to skip the first leg of the FedExCup playoffs in August.

The world number 19 , an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, will be replaced in the 20-player field at Albany by Canadian Corey Conners. REUTERS

