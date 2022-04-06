Golf: Major win whets Rahm's appetite for Masters green jacket

AUGUSTA, UNITED STATES (AFP) - Jon Rahm's victory at last year's US Open has deepened his desire for more major titles, especially a green jacket given the history of Spanish success at the Masters.

The 27-year-old wants to follow a legacy of Augusta National winners that includes fellow Spaniards Sergio Garcia, Jose Maria Olazabal and the late Seve Ballesteros.

"Hopefully, I can be the fourth on that list," Rahm said. "There's a lot of good Spanish history here that I would love to add on to."

World number two Rahm feels the passion as he prepares for his sixth Masters appearance but his first as a major champion.

"You definitely want to repeat it. They always say the first is the hardest. It's the beginning of what we want to accomplish," Rahm said on Tuesday (April 5) of winning majors.

"It's the satisfaction that you get from getting something like that done, especially the US Open being my breakout win, you definitely want to repeat it. You kind of want to add that to your repertoire."

Rahm said that a sense of relief followed his first major triumph last June at Torrey Pines more than a sense of achievement, ensuring he would never again be asked when he was going to win a Grand Slam event.

"Once it happened, I'm not going to lie, in my case, knowing that I was never going to be able to be put on the list of 'best to never win a major' was just a massive load off my shoulders," Rahm said.

"It was more relief than happiness or anything else, at least at first.

"We were actually going to dinner, and everybody was celebrating, and I was just sitting in the chair like, OK, it's over. I don't have to hear that ever again because even at 26 I was hearing it every week. When are you going to win? Like winning a major is easy."