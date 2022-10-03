Golf: Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in playoff

JACKSON, Mississippi - Mackenzie Hughes birdied the second playoff hole on Sunday to defeat Sepp Straka and win the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson.

The Canadian won his second PGA Tour title and his first since 2016.

He began the day one shot off the pace set by Mark Hubbard. Hughes' final-round 69 got him to 17-under 271 for the tournament. Austrian Straka was in the clubhouse at 17-under following a 67.

Both players replayed the par-four 18th hole at the Country Club of Jackson and saved par the first time. On the second play-through, Hughes landed his approach shot eight feet from the pin, and after Straka missed a longer birdie putt, Hughes knocked his in, pumping his fist just as his ball fell.

"I'm over the moon," Hughes said. "I had some moments today where I was tested and was able to pull through. It's kind of my M.O. a little bit ... to scramble and save some pars. I had to do that a little bit today on the back nine. Yeah, did everything I possibly could, just grinded my butt off, and luckily it was good enough."

He made four birdies and one bogey during his round. He saved par at the 18th to ensure the playoff, two-putting from 103 feet across the green.

"You just don't practise putts that long," Hughes said. "It was super fast. I just kept telling myself that I was going to two-putt that putt. I was going to get down there and I was going to make it."

Straka was looking for his second win of the calendar year. Last season, he won the Honda Classic and went to a playoff in the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the FedEx St Jude Championship, where he lost to Will Zalatoris.

"Just more experience of getting myself in the hunt," Straka said. "I think that's huge, the kind of experience you can't buy. It's always the goal at the beginning of the week is on Sunday afternoon to have a chance, and I gave myself a chance."

South Africa's Garrick Higgo shot a 68 to finish one shot outside the playoff and settle for third. His countryman Dean Burmester (67) finished fourth at 15 under.

Hubbard faded with a two-over 74 in his final round. He tied for fifth at 13-under with Emiliano Grillo (69) of Argentina, Nick Hardy (70) and Keegan Bradley (70). REUTERS