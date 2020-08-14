Golf: LPGA cancels Taiwan tournament amid virus restrictions

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The LPGA Tour on Thursday (Aug 13) cancelled the Taiwan Swinging Skirts tournament because of ongoing coronavirus concerns and travel restrictions.

The event had been scheduled for Oct 29-Nov 1 at Miramar Golf Country Club, but the LPGA said the decision to cancel was based on the latest advice from the Taiwanese government.

"While we are disappointed we cannot play this year, both Swinging Skirts and the LPGA are fully committed to returning in 2021 for the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA."

The announcement comes two days after the LPGA cancelled its Shanghai tournament after China said it would not hold most international sports events this year because of coronavirus.

American Nelly Korda won her second straight Taiwan title last year, clinching the win in a three-way play-off.

She had claimed her maiden LPGA victory in the same event in 2018.

Men's and women's professional golf has made a tentative return in the United States and Europe, but with no spectators and strict virus-prevention protocols.

The LPGA 2020 season was shut down by the pandemic in February after just four events, two in Florida and two in Australia.

It restarted just two weeks ago with back-to-back events in Ohio, both won by Danielle Kang.

This week the tour crossed the Atlantic for the Scottish Open in North Berwick, to be followed by the first Major of the season, the British Women's Open at Troon.