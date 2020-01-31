Golf: LPGA cancels China event in March over coronavirus concerns

MIAMI (AFP) - The LPGA has cancelled the 2020 Blue Bay LPGA scheduled for March 5-8 on Hainan Island because of concerns over the new coronavirus and travel restrictions implemented to slow its spread.

"Given the current health concerns and significant travel restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus in China, the LPGA along with our partners in China have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Blue Bay LPGA," the women's tour said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday (Jan 30).

"Any time you cancel an event, it is a difficult decision and we appreciate how hard our title partner (Blue Bay), IMG, the China LPGA and the China Golf Association have worked to host an incredible event.

"The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. While we are disappointed that the tournament won't take place this season, we look forward to going back to Blue Bay in 2021 and for many years to come."

The Blue Bay event is the final leg of the LPGA's early season Asia swing, which begins with the Feb 6-9 Women's Victorian Open in Australia, followed by the Women's Australian Open in Adelaide a week later.

The circuit then moves to Chonburi for the Honda LPGA Thailand from Feb 20-23 before heading to Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club for the HSBC Women's World Championship from Feb 28-Mar 1.

The virus that first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan has resulted in 213 deaths. Beijing has taken extreme steps to stop the spread of the virus, including effectively quarantining more than 50 million people in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province.

Just under 10,000 cases have been reported and international airlines have begun cancelling flights to China because of the virus, which the World Health Organization has declared a global emergency.