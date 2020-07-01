Golf: LPGA cancels Canadian Women's Open over coronavirus border issues

MIAMI (AFP) - US-Canada border travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic have forced the LPGA to cancel the Canadian Pacific Women's Open, the women's golf tour announced on Tuesday (June 30).

The tournament, scheduled for Sept 3-6 at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, was postponed to Aug 26-29, 2021, at the same venue.

"We share in the disappointment of our fans, players, volunteers and partners," said Golf Canada chief executive Laurence Applebaum. "The health of everyone who comes together for the event is our top priority."

Mandatory quarantines and limits on group gatherings in the province of British Columbia also contributed to the decision as authorities have taken measures to limit the spread of the deadly virus that has shut down the LPGA season since February.

World number one Ko Jin-young of South Korea was to have defended her Canadian crown in Vancouver after winning last year in suburban Toronto.

"The CP Women's Open is truly a world-class event and a favorite stop for all of us at the LPGA," tour Commissioner Mike Whan said.

"I understand this was a tough decision for everyone involved, but given the restrictions faced, there was simply nothing else that could be done that would have enabled us to run the event in 2020."

The event becomes the 13th of the season to be wiped out by Covid-19 and related issues.

The 2020 LPGA campaign was halted after only four tournaments, two in January in the United States and two in Australia in February.

LPGA play is scheduled to resume July 31-Aug 2 with a 54-hole event at Inverness in Toledo, Ohio, without spectators ahead of the Aug 6-9 Marathon Classic with spectators at nearby Sylvania, Ohio.

The Ladies Scottish Open and Women's British Open remain scheduled for August. The LPGA is set to return to US soil for the Northwest Arkansas Championship on Aug 28-30, now the only tuneup for a major event, the ANA Inspiration at Rancho Mirage, California, on Sept 10-13.