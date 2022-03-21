Golf: Long playoff birdie gives Sam Burns back-to-back PGA Tour Valspar titles

MIAMI (AFP) - Sam Burns sank a dramatic 35-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole on Sunday (March 20) to defeat rookie Davis Riley and capture his second consecutive PGA Tour Valspar Championship title.

In an intense extra-holes showdown between 25-year-old Americans, Burns and Riley began with pars at the par-four 18th at Innisbrook's Copperhead course in Palm Harbour, Florida.

The playoff moved to the par-four 16th, where Burns found the green and Riley the short rough. Burns saw his putt roll left to right around the back edge of the cup and drop in, the flagstick still in the cup.

When Riley could not match him with a 32-foot chip, Burns retained his crown.

"Man, it was crazy," Burns said. "Davis played well, especially the way he finished. Hats off to him."

It was the third career PGA Tour title for Burns, who won by three strokes over Keegan Bradley at Innisbrook last year and took last October's Sanderson Farms Championship.

Burns will jump from 17th to 10th in the world rankings.

"Just a lot of hard work," he said. "I'm so happy."

He fired a two-under 69 to complete 72 holes on 17-under 267.

"I tried to stay steady. We didn't make a lot of mistakes," he said. "On Sundays if you can just plod your way around - make a bunch of pars, throw in a few birdies here and there - a lot of times it works well."

Riley, ranked 399th, battled back from a triple bogey at the par-five fifth hole that dropped him out of the lead to shoot 72 and manage his best tour finish, improving on a share of seventh at Bermuda last October.

"I got punched in the mouth pretty early," Riley said. "Fought back. I knew if just kept staying in it, I would have a chance to win, but unfortunately didn't have my best stuff and that's just what happens.

"We just said there's a lot of golf to play, triple sucks, but I knew I was playing well enough to bounce back from it. Unfortunately that hole just kind of cost me."

Americans Justin Thomas (70) and Matthew NeSmith (71) shared third on 268 with England's Matt Fitzpatrick (68) and American Brian Harman (68) sharing fifth on 270.