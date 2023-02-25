Golf: Local rookie extends surprise lead at LPGA Thailand

BANGKOK – As she gets closer to what would be a remarkable debut win, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap is hoping that the Thai fans at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya would help push her over the line.

The local rookie goes into the final round at the LPGA Thailand on Sunday with a four-stroke lead after another stellar display on Saturday, as heavyweights including Lydia Ko scrambled to stay in contention.

The 20-year-old, ranked 470th in the world, turned professional only four months ago and is contesting her first LPGA Tour event after receiving an invite from a sponsor for the US$1.7 million (S$2.3 million) tournament.

On Friday, she emerged from obscurity to grab a shock lead by the halfway point of the competition.

She followed up her impressive performance on Saturday with an emphatic message for the chasing pack by opening with an eagle and closing with a trio of birdies along with a bogey-free score card.

Natthakritta, who had six birdies in total, fired an eight-under 64 to finish the day on 20-under 196.

On the cusp of her first major professional victory, she told reporters she had dreamt about winning a title since childhood and hoped the enthusiastic local crowd would continue backing her.

“Really good today, perfect. Today was very big, but I (think) tomorrow will be bigger,” she said.

“This is a bit beyond my expectations but it’s not impossible. A bigger crowd is expected to turn up tomorrow and I will try to take that as an inspiration to do my best.”

When asked how she would feel if she does clinch the title, she added: “I don’t know how to explain but... yes, really (excited). I can do it.”

If it goes her way on Sunday, Natthakritta will become the first player to win on her LPGA Tour debut since Japanese Hinako Shibuno achieved the feat at the 2019 Women’s British Open.

She may be inexperienced on the big stage, but she does know how to win in Thailand.

Natthakritta is a two-time winner of the Singha Thailand Amateur Open (2021, 2022) and she also won the 2021 Singha Thailand Ladies Amateur Open.

Following Saturday’s third round, she is four strokes ahead of her nearest rival, compatriot Atthaya Thitikul, who is a former world No. 1 and a runner-up in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

Atthaya, 20, also carded 64 on Saturday, including nine birdies.

“I have more confidence today,” she said, adding that she felt in the zone on the course and was not overthinking her game.

Top-ranked Ko, a New Zealander who has been in red-hot form, carded a 67 and is seven shots off the lead, sharing seventh spot with three players including Nelly Korda (69), the American world No. 2.

“It was obviously a little bit difficult today with the wind being a little bit breezier,” said the 25-year-old Ko, who added that maintaining patience would be key on the final day.

“I’m just going to stick to my own game plan.”

It was a topsy-turvy day for Korda, with an eagle and six birdies but five bogeys littering her score sheet.

“The bad was very bad today and then the good was pretty good, so I had a nice combo of both,” the 24-year-old said. AFP, REUTERS