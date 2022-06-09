Golf: Local athlete Jaymie Ng wins Singapore Junior Golf Championship

SINGAPORE - Trailing by three strokes in the last three holes, Jaymie Ng thought she would have to settle for second place again at the Singapore Junior Golf Championship.

But the Singaporean golfer kept her cool and finished with two birdies and a par to clinch the overall girls' title by one stroke at the Seletar Country Club on Thursday (June 9).

Indonesia's Rayi Geulis Zullandari and Thailand's Navaporn Soontreeyapas were tied for second with an even-par 216.

Jaymie, who finished second last year, was thrilled to become the first Singaporean to win the overall girls' title since 2011. She also claimed the girls' A Division title.

The 17-year-old said: "I feel very honoured to win this event because it is an event with a strong field. It is a great challenge for me both mentally and physically to be able to win this title.

"I have learnt that 'it's not over until it's over'. I did not think that it was possible for me to win by one stroke with three holes left to play. This really shows that we should try our best until the very end and not give up."

She attributed her win to the exposure she gained competing internationally in the last one-and-a-half years.

The tournaments helped her sharpen her short game and putting, as well as prepare her for bigger events.

The Singapore Sports School Year 5 student added: "I have struggled a lot, especially at the start of the year when I went to Australia for a few tournaments and did not finish strongly.

"I think it was then that I learnt how to keep my cool throughout the round and finish strongly, and I managed to do so during the final round of this championship."

Compatriot Chen Xingtong, 14, was eighth overall with seven-over 223 and clinched the girls' B Division title.

The Secondary 2 student said winning in such a competitive field is a confidence booster and she hopes to improve her mental strength and consistency.

Australian Harry Takis won the boys' A Division and overall title, while compatriot Ollie Marsh won in the B Division. After three days of competition, Australia claimed the boys' team title while Thailand won the girls' team event. The Singaporean teams were sixth and second respectively.

The June 7-9 event featured over 40 international participants from 10 countries.