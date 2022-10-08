Golf: LIV Tour has 'put a defibrillator on the game', says CEO Greg Norman

BANGKOK - If LIV Golf head honcho Greg Norman had his way, the 2023 season would tee off with him strapped beside Amazon boss Jeff Bezos or British billionaire Richard Branson in a spaceship hurtling into space with "a big LIV logo down the side of the rocket".

Bigger, better and louder is what the Australian golf legend wants for his breakaway series, which has already ignited controversy for luring players away from the PGA and DP World Tours with its US$255 million (S$365 million) investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.