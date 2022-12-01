Golf: LIV adds events in Mexico, Singapore, Spain

LONDON (FIELD LEVEL MEDIA) - The LIV Golf League added three tournaments to its 14-event schedule in 2023.

LIV Golf announced on Wednesday that it will hold tournaments at Mayakoba’s El Camaleon Golf Course (Feb 24-26), Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore (April 28-30) and Real Club Valderrama in Andalucia, Spain (June 30-July 2).

The upstart circuit announced on Nov 14 that it would begin the season on April 21-23 at the South Australian Province of Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club, a course that was redesigned by LIV Golf chief executive officer and Australia native Greg Norman.

“LIV Golf is truly a global league dedicated to expanding the sport throughout the world, and these destinations for the league’s 2023 launch showcase our commitment to tournament play at the highest level,” Norman said in a statement.

“These venues have played host to signature moments in golf, and we’re excited to build new traditions for the sport while delivering a first-class fan experience at some of the world’s best courses.”

LIV Golf is expected to announce the remainder of its 2023 schedule in the coming weeks.