Golf: Last-pitch eagle sends Aussie David Micheluzzi top of Asia-Pacific Amateur C'ship leaderboard with opening 64

SINGAPORE - With just one hole to go for the final flight of the first round, the 10th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) looked set for a four-way share of the lead on Thursday (Oct 4).

But David Micheluzzi had other ideas on the Sentosa Golf Club's 6,262m New Tanjong Course - the Australian pitched in for eagle on the par-four, 390m 18th to seize sole possession of the lead on six-under 64.

The 22-year-old's face lit up upon being told that he had also set a course record with his round.

"Oh really? That's sweet! I've been working on my pitching since last week but that was just a perfect three-quarter shot so I'm pretty pleased," said the world No. 13.

"It's probably one of the best shots I've made. I got a hole-in-one on a par-4 when I was 15 but I didn't see the ball go in then."

The trio of Lloyd Jefferson Go (the Philippines), Jin Cheng (China) and Liu Yung-hua (Chinese Taipei) are one stroke behind on 65.

Go was seven-under before being pegged back by two bogeys in his last two holes.

Micheluzzi is playing in his first AAC and represented Australia in last month's World Amateur Team Championship in Ireland and also finished runner-up at the Australian Amateur Championship in January.

Nine of the top 12 scores were recorded in the morning session, with heat and a short spell of rain combining for trickier scoring conditions in the afternoon - but again Micheluzzi bucked the trend.

He said: "It was definitely hot but after the rain came down I thought it actually became quite pleasant and a really nice afternoon overall."

The AAC winner will earn entry to two of golf's four Majors next year: the Masters at Augusta and The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. The runner-up will gain a spot in The Open Qualifying Series.

Last year's champion and runner-up Lin Yuxin and Andy Zhang - both from China - carded matching 69s.

Meanwhile, it was a three-way tie for the title of top local performer with Low Wee Jin, Abdul Hadi and Gregory Foo all shooting even-par 70s.

Foo was two-over at the turn after a wobble on the ninth but managed to steady the ship after with three birdies, including at the 18th.

It was a similar story for Low, who recovered from a bogey followed by a triple bogey on his sixth and seventh holes, with a blemish-free back nine.

Said Foo, the top-ranked player in the Republic's six-man team at No. 101: "Starting out there were some nerves for sure on my part. I hit a bad shot on the ninth and ended up making double bogey. But that turned out to be a good reminder for me to just dig deep and get in the flow of the game."

The Republic's best performance at the AAC came in 2010, when Choo Tze Huang tied for seventh in Japan.

Hadi, 23, was Singapore's top finisher last year in Wellington when he tied for 17th.