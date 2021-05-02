Golf: Korea's Kim Hyo-joo sparkles with final round 64 to win HSBC Women's World C'ship

SINGAPORE - South Korean world No. 9 Kim Hyo-joo produced a stunning final round eight-under 64 on Sunday (May 2) to capture the HSBC Women's World Championship by a single shot ahead of Australian Hannah Green.

She ended on 17-under 271 while back-to-back bogeys on Green's last two holes meant she had to settle for a 69 and second place at the US$1.6 million (S$2.1 million) tournament.

Overnight leader Lin Xiyu of China signed for a 71 and was tied-third on 273 alongside Thailand's newest star Patty Tavatanakit, who last month became the first golfer from her country to win a Major at the ANA Inspiration. Patty closed with a 65.

World No. 2 Park In-bee, seeking her third HSBC title after victories in 2015 and 2017, saw her bid end after two bogeys on her back nine. She shot a 70 and also shared third on 273.

Former world No. 1 Lydia Ko closed with a 71 and was joint-seventh on 11-under 277.

Top ranked Ko Jin-young shot 70 and finished tied-24th on 284 while fellow South Korean and defending champion Park Sung-hyun (74) was tied-57th on 293.

Singapore's Amanda Tan had a 77 and was last on 18-over 306 in the 69-player field.

The HSBC event is the first tournament on any international golf tour to take place on the continent since the men-only Asian Tour's Malaysian Open in March last year. The LPGA's last event on Asian soil - a major market for the circuit given the number of top players from this part of the world - was the Toto Japan Classic in November 2019.