Golf: Koepka withdraws from final PGA Championship tune-up event

Brooks Koepka tees off on the 13th during the first round of the 2022 Masters tournament. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
4 min ago

MCKINNEY, TEXAS (REUTERS) - Brooks Koepka's hopes of playing a tune-up event ahead of next week's PGA Championship ended as the four-time major champion withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, on Wednesday (May 11).

Koepka has not played since last month's Masters, where he missed the cut, and no reason was given for his withdrawal, calling into question his status ahead of the year's second major, to be held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

World number 16 Koepka, who is a two-time winner of the PGA Championship, has previously dealt with knee and wrist injuries but said in March he was the healthiest he has been in years.

Japan's Satoshi Kodaira will replace Koepka at TPC Craig Ranch in a field that is headlined by Masters champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler.

More On This Topic
Golf: PGA Tour refuses to release players for Saudi-backed opener
Golf: Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods entered in PGA Championship

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top