Golf: Koepka named PGA of America's Player of the Year

MIAMI (AFP) - Brooks Koepka, whose outstanding 2018 campaign included two major titles was named the PGA OF America's Player of the Year on Wednesday (Sept 26) as Dustin Johnson picked up the Vardon Trophy for lowest scoring average.

Koepka, who overcame a serious wrist injury prior to the season, won his second straight US Open title in June then won the PGA Championship in August.

Justin Thomas, who won the award last year, finished second to Koepka in the points standings that determine the PGA of America's Player of the Year award. World number one Johnson was third followed by England's Justin Rose, winner of the US PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoff crown.

With his two major titles Koepka is considered the front-runner to win the US PGA Tour's Jack Nicklaus Player of the Year award, which will be announced later this year. The tour this week announced six nominees for the award which is determined by a vote of PGA Tour pros.

Also nominated are Rose, Johnson, Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and British Open champion Francesco Molinari - all competing at the Ryder Cup in France this week.

But Koepka certainly has the inside track, with both Player of the Year awards going to the same player every year since 1992.

Johnson came out on top in a close race for the Vardon Trophy, finishing with a 68.698 scoring average over the course of the PGA Tour season, just ahead of Rose's 68.993.