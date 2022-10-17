Golf: Koepka grabs biggest payday with LIV play-off win

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia - Four-time major-winner Brooks Koepka secured the biggest payday of his career with a US$4 million (S$5.7 million) play-off win over close friend Peter Uihlein on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf breakaway tour on Sunday.

Koepka's birdie on the Jeddah Invitational's third play-off hole cost Uihlein an eye-watering US$5.875 million as it denied him the winner's prize plus US$8 million for second place in the season standings.

Uihlein can console himself with US$4 million for third place this season, plus US$2.125 million for second place on Sunday and US$750,000 for winning the team event alongside Koepka.

Koepka can also add US$750,000 to his winnings for the team victory. The 2017-2018 US Open and 2018-2019 PGA Championship winner was emotional afterwards, revealing he had feared for his career while battling injury.

"The last two years haven't been fun - it's been a long road," Koepka said.

"I didn't know if my career was over for half-a-second. I wasn't sure if I was going to play so it's nice to be able to come back and be able to win."

The US$25 million tournament in King Abdullah Economic City, north of Jeddah, was the first LIV stop in Saudi Arabia and the last individual event of a debut season that has split the golf world.

Uihlein began the day one shot ahead of Koepka and from the shotgun start, the former Challenge Tour room-mates duelled their way around the course on a hot day of stiff breezes and scant birdies.

Arriving at the 18th, their final hole, they were in a four-way tie for the lead but they both birdied to head into the play-off and leave Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann behind.