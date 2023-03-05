Golf: Ko retains HSBC Women’s World C’ship crown, wins first title in a year

SINGAPORE – Ko Jin-young made history at the Sentosa Golf Club on Sunday as she became the first golfer to retain her title at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

The world No. 5 mixed four birdies and a bogey to card a three-under 69 and sign for a 17-under 271 total, finishing two strokes ahead of American Nelly Korda (69).

Japan’s Ayaka Furue (67) and Americans Danielle Kang (68) and Allisen Corpuz (69) ended joint-third, a further shot adrift.

This is the Ko’s first win on the LPGA Tour since she captured the HSBC event in March 2022.

Since then, the 27-year-old’s repetitive-motion wrist injury worsened, resulting in sharp pain every time she hit a shot.

From August to November last season, she missed the cut in three tournaments and withdrew from the fourth.

But the former world No. 1 started the season strongly, finishing tied-sixth at last week’s LPGA Thailand, before winning in Singapore.