Golf: Kiwi star Ryan Fox set to compete at February’s Singapore Classic at Lagunal National

SINGAPORE – New Zealander Ryan Fox has confirmed his participation in the Singapore Classic with the DP World Tour set to return to Singapore for the first time since 2014.

The US$2 million (S$2.68 million) event is a new addition to the Tour’s schedule for 2023. It will be held from Feb 9-12 at Laguna National Golf Resort Club, which previously hosted the Singapore Masters from 2002 to 2007. The last Tour event in Singapore was the 2014 Championship at Laguna National, won by Chilean Felipe Aguilar.

Fox will be making his first professional appearance here, having previously played in the Republic as an amateur.

The 32-year-old enjoyed a banner year in 2022, finishing a career-high second on the DP World Tour Rankings after a breakout season. The Kiwi won twice, taking his tally of victories up to three, also recording four runner-up finishes and four further top tens across the season to climb to a career-high world No. 23.

The world No. 28 said: “One of the great things about the DP World Tour is the opportunity we get to travel the world and compete in so many different places, so to tick off a new country and a new venue is very exciting.

“After last year’s success, I’m really keen to kick on and see what the coming year brings. I feel really good about my game and hopefully I can give my best showing for the fans in Singapore. I know there’s a big expat community of New Zealanders in Singapore, and it would be great to see them at Laguna National.”

Patrick Bowers, executive championship director of the Singapore Classic, said: “The excitement of a fresh new event committed through 2025 but at the same time rooted in the heritage which the Tour enjoys in the nation is invigorating.”

The DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, first visited Singapore in 1993 with the Johnnie Walker Classic, won by six-time Major champion Nick Faldo.

The 2006 Singapore Masters, held at Laguna National, was the scene of the most memorable moment in the country’s golfing history, when home favourite Mardan Mamat lifted the trophy, finishing one stroke ahead of England’s Nick Dougherty.

Tickets are available at sistic.com.sg/events/classic0223.