Golf: Kitayama holds on to Bay Hill lead as Scheffler, Hovland chase

MIAMI – No matter what happens in the final round of the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, Kurt Kitayama is proud that he does not give up and will “fight for every shot”.

On Saturday, the American rolled in a long birdie putt on the 18th green to take a slender one-shot lead after the third round at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida.

Kitayama – who is chasing his first PGA Tour title – had started the day two shots clear of the field, but looked to be in trouble after a double-bogey and a bogey saw him reach the turn at three over.

But four birdies down the stretch salvaged his round, his 16-foot putt on the 18th securing an even-par 72 that left him one clear of an increasingly congested leaderboard on nine-under 207.

“Really proud of how I was able to fight back to even,” Kitayama said.

“I’ve always just felt like there’s no giving up. It’s just kind of in my nature.

“Even when it’s going bad, you can’t just pack it in. You fight for every shot.”

Until his birdie on the 18th, it looked as if he would have to settle for a share of the lead alongside Scottie Scheffler and Norway’s Viktor Hovland, who are tied for second spot on eight under.

Scheffler’s round caught fire with a hat-trick of closing birdies to complete a four-under 68 while Hovland conjured a brilliant six-under 66 to jump 18 places up the leaderboard.

Former world No. 1 Scheffler said afterwards the secret to his success had been trying to stay patient after an erratic start to his round that included three bogeys and four birdies.

“I didn’t want to put myself out of the tournament,” he said.

“Around this golf course, as you see today, there’s guys that have gone from very far behind to be in the lead.

“Around this place if you can get hot you’re never too far out of it. I just tried to keep reminding myself of that.”