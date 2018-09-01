Golf: Kirk, Bradley and Hossler share early lead with Woods five back

BOSTON (REUTERS) - Chris Kirk's quick start earned him a share of the clubhouse lead with Keegan Bradley and Beau Hossler as Tiger Woods endured an up-and-down opening round in windy conditions at the Dell Technologies Championship on Friday (Aug 31).

Kirk, 2014 winner of the tournament, birdied four of his first seven holes to shoot four-under 67 at TPC Boston in the second round of the FedEx Cup playoffs. He had six birdies and two bogeys for the day.

"I really struggled on the greens last week," Kirk told PGA Tour Radio, "but today was a different story."

Hossler closed fast with four birdies on his last five holes and Bradley made his fifth birdie at the last to tie Kirk.

Woods had trouble from the start in shooting a one-over 72.

Playing the back nine first, he picked up a bogey at his first hole, the 10th, and racked up two more before finally getting a birdie.

He wound up with four bogeys and three birdies.

"No one is going low out there today," the former world number one said. "It's tricky with this wind blowing the way it is right now."

World number one Dustin Johnson headlined a group of players one stroke off the pace at three-under 68. They included Australian Marc Leishman, Canada's Adam Hadwin and Americans Webb Simpson, James Hahn and Xander Schauffele.