Golf: Kim Sihwan wins Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge for second title in two months

(AFP) - American golfer Sihwan Kim swept his second tournament in two months on Saturday (April 16), winning the Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge in Thailand as local teen sensation Ratchanon Chantananuwat suffered disappointment after his record-breaking victory last week.

Sixty players from the men's Asian Tour and Ladies European Tour teed off in the US$750,000-prize (S$1 million) tournament which wrapped up Saturday at Siam Country Club's Waterside Course near Pattaya.

Kim scored seven points in the final round for a 49-point total, under the modified stableford scoring system. He had a rollercoaster Saturday with six birdies, two bogeys and a double.

After sealing the win, he was splashed with water bottles to mark the Thai New Year Songkran festival.

"My putting has just been phenomenal, that's pretty much what got me through it," Kim said.

The 33-year-old has been in fine form - winning his maiden Asian Tour victory last month at Hua Hin Thailand, but had previously not won a title since turning professional in 2011.

The event's leading lady was rising Swedish star Maja Stark, 22, coming in second place with a total score of 47 after notching up one eagle and four birdies on Sunday.

Thailand's Budsabakorn Sukapan, 24, was in third place on 42 points and her compatriot Phachara Khongwatmai, 22, was a point behind.

Argentinian Maggie Simmermacher, 26, provided wow factor with a hole-in-one at the 12th hole, but finished further down the field.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Thai young gun Ratchanon failed to make the cut on day two of the competition after becoming the youngest winner of an elite international tour when he claimed last week's inaugural Asian Mixed Cup.

"I am just tired. I tried my best, I wanted to be in the zone," he said.

His focus will now shift to the SEA Games in Vietnamese capital Hanoi in May ahead of the International Series England and British Amateur Championship in June.

Ratchanon, who has to balance homework with competitions, is only the fifth amateur - and first since 2009 - to win on the Asian Tour.