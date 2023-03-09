Golf: Kim Minsol takes one-shot lead after first round of Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific C’ship

Trailing Kim are three players tied at four-under - China’s Ni Zixin, Thailand’s Navaporn Soontreeyapas and Hong Kong’s Sophie Han.

China’s Liu Yujie, the youngest player in the championship at 12 years old, was also the only player to go bogey-free with a round of 70 to finish tied-eighth.

It was a challenging day at Singapore Island Country Club as only 17 of the 85 players in the field carded rounds in the red. Among them were Singaporeans Jaymie Ng (tied-eighth) and Hailey Loh (tied-11th), who shot 70 and 71 respectively.

Ng, making her third appearance at the WAAP, said: “It was quite windy today, but I managed to keep my cool and made a lot of putts today. I’m quite happy because this is my home course, and I’m off to a good start. I hope to finish in the top 10. I think that would be a great achievement for me.”

Making her debut at the tournament, which was won by former world No. 1 Atthaya Thitikul in 2018, Loh added: “I was really, really a bit nervous at the first tee. But I kind of controlled my emotions and I striped it down the fairway.

“It was definitely a struggle because the course is really undulating and just walking it is really tiring. I got a little bit tired in the middle, but in the end, it was okay.”

Defending champion Huang Ting-hsuan of Chinese Taipei shot a two-under 70, while Japan’s Rin Yoshida, the highest-ranked player in the amateur field at No. 4, struggled to a three-over 75.

Sharing Yoshida’s struggles was top-ranked Singaporean Aloysa Atienza, No. 253 in the amateur rankings, who laboured to a four-over 76. She is in tied-53rd and in danger of missing Friday’s cut.

She added: “I’m hitting in the right spots today, just not converting my birdie putts and just not scrambling enough. I’m still confident with my game. Hopefully, the score will take care of itself tomorrow.”

Other Singaporean’s scores

Jillian Kuk 75 (+3)

Inez Ng 77 (+5)

Chen Xingtong 78 (+6)

Anne Fernandez 80 (+7)

Shayne Lim 87 (+15)