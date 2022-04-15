Golf: Kim Hyo-joo grabs three-shot edge at Lotte Championship

HONOLULU (REUTERS) - South Korea's Kim Hyo-joo carded her second consecutive five-under 67 on Thursday (April 14) to grab a three-shot lead at the midpoint of the Lotte Championship in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

She sits at 10-under 134 through two rounds at Hoakalei Country Club.

Australia's Sarah Kemp holds second place at 7 under following a 69.

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn (68) and South Korea's Haeji Kang (70) are tied for third at six under.

Two South Koreans, Kim A-lim (67) and An Na-rin (67), share fifth place at five under.

The group tied for seventh at four under feature Janie Jackson (72), India's Aditi Ashok (73), Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh (73) and South Korea's Choi Hye-jin (70).

Kim Hyo-joo opened and closed her bogey-free round with birdies. She is seeking her fourth career LPGA tournament title.

"I'm satisfied I played the same score and bogey-free round (just) as yesterday, but... I'm (more) satisfied with today's play than yesterday's," she said.

First-round leader Hannah Green of Australia slipped to a tie for 17th at two under after a four-over 76 while defending champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand is tied for 33rd at even par following a 75.