Golf: Kang’s red-hot putting sends her top of HSBC Women’s World C’ship

SINGAPORE – It was hard to know which part of Danielle Kang’s game on Friday was better.

She did not miss a single fairway, hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and needed just 25 putts en route to a flawless nine-under 63 that sent her top of the HSBC Women’s World Championship leaderboard.

She leads on 10-under 134 at the US$1.8 million (S$2.42 million) tournament, one shot ahead of her fellow Americans Elizabeth Szokol (71) and Allisen Corpuz (65), and South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo (67).

Yet maybe it was Kang’s mindset that proved the most impressive, particularly when inclement weather disrupted play at the Sentosa Golf Club for three hours and forcing the golfers to play under a steady downpour.

Kang, 30, said: “I stayed really patient. I tried to stay focused on the shot that I was hitting, more so than where I was standing with the score.

“I was just trying to really stay in the present and focus on what was in front of me, whether it was walking through the mud or whether it was sitting there, waiting for the weather delay.”

Kang, who was runner-up here in 2018, was also pleased with her swing, which she worked on with her coaches Butch Harmon and Drew Steckel.

She said: “I’m not really looking at Saturday or Sunday. But my swing is feeling really good. It’s (training with coaches) been helping a lot, and I’ve been hitting the ball a lot further.”

Her new Scotty Cameron putter – it has “DK Special” stamped on the bottom after she collaborated with the manufacturer himself to come up with the design – was equally impressive.

She said: “I absolutely love the putter. It’s one of a kind.”

While things went smoothly for Kang, first-round leader Szokol’s scorecard was much messier, as she mixed four bogeys with five birdies.

She said: “It was a really long day, so I’m just happy with how I battled today. I didn’t have my best stuff, but I’m just happy to finish the day and still have a round under par.”