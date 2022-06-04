Golf: Kang playing through US Women's Open with tumour in spine

(REUTERS) - American Danielle Kang finished just above the cut line on Friday (June 3) at the US Women's Open but said she was pleased just to be playing after it was revealed that she is competing in the golf Major with a tumour in her spine.

Kang's brother, Alex, posted a video of the six-time LPGA Tour winner from Southern Pines, North Carolina, to Instagram this week with the caption "only person I know to be playing with a tumour in her spine... So determined."

After carding a three-over 145 through the first two rounds, Kang said she was keeping her focus on the course.

"My goal is to play this week. I didn't want to miss it. For the last seven, eight weeks, I've done everything I can to get here," the 2017 Women's PGA Champion said.

"After this week, I will focus on addressing the issue and then trying to figure it out from there."

Kang told a separate group of reporters on-site that she did not "have the answers," when asked if the tumour was benign, according to USA Today.

"I played so bad for the last couple of months," she said.

"Not only that, I haven't touched a club or practised for a long time, so I can't expect it to be a flawless round."

Meanwhile, Australia's Minjee Lee moved up the leaderboard with a five-under 66 on Friday to tie Mina Harigae for the 36-hole lead at the US Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club.

Lee, the fourth-ranked player in the world, made six birdies and one bogey to catch up to Harigae, who held the lead after one round and posted a 69 on Friday. Both are at nine-under 133 after two rounds.

"The golf course can really catch up to you quickly, so just trying to take whatever I have in front of me," Lee said.

"Whenever I have a birdie opportunity, I try to take advantage of that."

Harigae made five birdies but also had three bogeys. Though winless on the LPGA Tour in 13 seasons, she is once again contending at a Major after sharing the 36-hole lead at a Major last year, the Women's British Open, and finishing tied for 13th.

"Since (I played in) the morning, fairways were a little softer, greens were a little softer, so my drives weren't going as far and I had a little longer clubs in," Harigae said.