Golf: Justin Rose grabs BMW Championship third-round lead and eyes world No. 1 ranking

PHILADELPHIA (AFP) - Britain's Justin Rose could claim golf's world No. 1 ranking after firing a six-under par 64 on Saturday (Sept 8) to seize a one-stroke lead entering the final round of the PGA BMW Championship.

The 38-year-old Englishman nabbed six birdies over the opening nine holes and parred through the inward nine to stand on 17-under 193 after 54 holes at rainy Aronimink Golf Club.

American Xander Schauffele, who led after a second-round 64, was level with Rose until a closing bogey to finish a round of 67 to stand on 194 with four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland.

"A one-shot lead doesn't really mean much and it doesn't change my approach tomorrow as I just have to play better than the guys around me," Rose said.

Fourth-ranked Rose would move to world No. 1 for the first time in his career with a victory unless either top-ranked Dustin Johnson or second-ranked Brooks Koepka, who share 33rd after three rounds, have a two-way share of second.

Rose would become the fourth Englishman to reach the ranking summit after Nick Faldo, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald.

Bahamas-based Rose is no stranger to winning in Philadelphia, having capturing the 2010 PGA National, and the second of his nine PGA titles, on this week's host layout.

In 2013, Rose captured his first major title at the US Open at nearby Merion.

Rose ran off four consecutive birdies, a spurt ending at the par-three fifth and topped by an 18-foot birdie putt at the third. He also birided the par-three eighth from 12 feet and the par-five ninth from three feet.

"It was a good day for me today and while it was a day I felt I didn't play that well, it was a good day for scoring and I made my score on the front nine," Rose said.

Related Story Schauffele storms into Ryder Cup contention

"I know there will be guys behind me on the leaderboard who will be gunning to play well and there will be guys who will just play well." .

McIlroy shares second

Schauffele, 24, lipped out a nine-foot par putt at the 18th to stumble back alongside McIlroy, who brilliantly regrouped after a "no frills" 69 on Friday to grab a ninth-hole eagle and seven birdies in his score of 63.

McIlroy's only hiccup was again making a mess, for a third day running, of the eighth, taking a double-bogey after two earlier bogeys.

"I had missed a couple of shots ones on Friday but today I made the putts I needed to while I also hit more fairways that gave myself more opportunities," he said.

"But then it was a weird day as they put a lot of the tees forward and while the course was very wet from all the rain we had last night, if you didn't shoot 65 you were losing ground.

"It was just one of those days you had to stay aggressive."

Sharing fourth on 195 were England's Tommy Fleetwood and American Rickie Fowler. Fleetwood posted his second 62 in a row with eight birdies.

"If I had to choose which was the better 62 I would take Friday's as I just seem to hit the ball marginally better," Fleetwood said. "But then who's going to complain when you shoot a 62?"

Tiger five shots back

Tiger Woods produced his best start in the three days with back-to-back birdies, then birdied the 14th and par-five 16th on his way to a 66 that left him sharing 11th on 198.

"Today was one of those days where it was really frustrating because I hit the ball well enough to shoot a low score," he said.

"I'm now going to have to shoot one of those 61s or 62s just to have a chance. The golf course is soft and everyone is making birdies. You can be aggressive. I got to take a run at it."

Officials moved the Sunday tee times early to try and finish ahead of predicted afternoon thunderstorms. Players will be in threesomes off the first and 10th tees to try and avoid a Monday finish.