Golf: Jessica Korda to miss LPGA's final two events

Jessica Korda is ranked 16th in the world but 32nd on the CME points list after missing most of April and May because of injury. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES – A lingering back injury will force Jessica Korda to miss the final two events of the LPGA season.

“I’m beyond bummed,” Korda posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I haven’t had the most luck when it comes to injuries in my career, nonetheless I’m going to keep on keeping on. Excited to be back next year for my 13th season on tour healthier and stronger.”

She said playing now would lengthen her recovery time.

Korda, 29, is ranked 16th in the world but 32nd on the CME points list after missing most of April and May because of injury.

She will be skipping this week’s Pelican LPGA Championship in Belleair, Florida.

She also won’t play in next week’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, where the purse is US$7 million (S$9.8 million) and the winner will take home US$2 million.

This season, Korda has had six top-10 finishes in 15 tournaments. REUTERS

