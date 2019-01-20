Golf: Jazz Janewattananond hits winning note at SMBC Singapore Open

SINGAPORE - Thailand's talented golfer Jazz Janewattananond secured the biggest win of his career on Sunday (Jan 20), triumphing at the SMBC Singapore Open by a two-stroke margin with a score of 18-under 266 (68-68-65-65).

The 23-year-old picked up a winner's cheque of US$180,000 (S$244,524) at the US$1 million tournament and will move into the top 100 of the world rankings for the first time.

"Actually, my aim in this tournament was to get one of the four qualifying spots to the Open Championship (in July), and it wasn't until the back nine today that I felt the pressure is on," said Jazz, whose final round on the Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong course featured seven birdies and just one bogey.

"I love this course. It fits a certain type of golfer and not others, but it definitely suits me."

The Thai kept his cool to hold off world No. 24 Paul Casey and third-round leader Yoshinori Fujimoto of Japan. Both finished on 16-under 268.

Jazz and Fujimoto both earned berths to the 148th Open Championship as two of the four top finishers not already exempt.

The other two who booked their spots were Thailand's Prom Meesawat and South Korean Mun Do-yeob.