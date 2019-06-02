Golf: Japan's Higa takes one-shot lead into third round of US Women's Open

MIAMI (AFP) - Japan's Mamiko Higa took a one-shot lead into the third round of the US Women's Open on Saturday (June 1) after the morning completion of the weather delayed second round.

The 25-year-old, playing in her first US Open, was able to complete 36 holes on Friday, following up her first-round 65 with an even par 71 at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina.

Her total of six-under 136 put her one shot in front of American Jessica Korda and France's Celine Boutier.

Korda had wrapped up her 68 on Friday, but Boutier was among the 45 players who returned to the course to complete the second round on Saturday morning after electrical storms halted play for two hours on Friday, with lightning striking a large elm tree along the 18th fairway.

Boutier played four holes and completed a second-round 70.

US amateur Gina Kim was a further stroke back after a 72 for 138.

Lexi Thompson completed a second-round 69 to join a group of five players sharing fifth on 139. She was tied with American Jaye Marie Green and South Koreans Kim Sei-young, Ryu So-yeon and Lee6 Jeong-eun - who uses the "6" designation on her name to distinguish her from others with the same name on the LPGA of Korea Tour.

Korda's younger sister Nelly Korda, world number two Minjee Lee of Australia and two-time US Women's Open winner Park In-bee of South Korea headlined a group of eight players at two-under through 36 holes.

Defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and former world number one Lydia Ko were both three-over.