Golf: James Leow in three-way tie for Nomura Cup lead

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s top amateur golfer James Leow is in a three-way tie for the lead after the first round of the Nomura Cup in Manila, the Philippines, on Tuesday.

Leow shot a six-under 66 to share the lead with Australia’s Jack Buchanan and Thailand’s Arsit Areephun at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club.

Said Leow: “I played solid golf from tee to green. I look forward to continuing the good ball striking and hope for some putts to drop over the next three days.”

Leow’s teammate Ryan Ang shot a 71 for tied-12th to help Singapore to second place, two shots behind Australia, in the team event.

Singapore’s Brandon Han shot a 75 in the 48-player field in the Asia-Pacific tournament. 

