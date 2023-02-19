Golf: ‘It’s the best I’ve played,’ says Tiger after firing impressive 67

LOS ANGELES – World No. 3 Jon Rahm fired a bogey-free six-under 65 on Saturday to grab a three-shot lead at the Genesis Invitational, where Tiger Woods thrilled fans with a 67 which included an eagle and three birdies in his first PGA Tour event since July.

The 15-time Major champion had made the cut on the number after struggling on the greens in a second-round 74.

But he delighted the huge, vocal contingent of fans cheering him on at Riviera Country Club with one of the best rounds of the day – and his lowest in his four starts since a February 2021 car accident left him with severe leg injuries.

“It’s the best I’ve played,” he said.

An eagle at the par-five first – his 10th hole of the day – was the highlight. Woods’ approach from just off the fairway threatened to drop into the hole before coming to a stop three feet from the pin.

It was his 189th eagle in PGA Tour competition and his ninth at Riviera – where he has never won in 13 starts. “Today was better. I felt like I made some nice adjustments with my putting and that was the thing that held make back yesterday,” he said.

“I’ve driven it well the last three days, my iron play was been good. And the firm conditions I like, that’s kind of right up my alley with iron play.

“I made a few adjustments today and some of the putts went in.”

The 47-year-old, still wrestling with injuries from the accident, had not played a tour-level event since he missed the cut at the British Open at St Andrews in July.