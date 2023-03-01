Golf: Inside the ropes with Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist

Swedish golfer Anna Nordqvist, 35, has won nine times on the LPGA Tour and captured three Majors, the 2009 Women’s PGA Championship, 2017 Evian Championship and 2021 Women’s British Open. The Straits Times caught up with her on the sidelines of the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Q: If you weren’t a golfer, which sport would you play?

A: Probably handball even though I never really played it much growing up. I played a lot of other sports, but it would suit me as I’m a pretty good defensive player.

Q: Who is your biggest inspiration?

A: Roger Federer for the way he carries himself as an athlete. I love Adam Scott for the same thing and I also draw a lot of inspiration from my family.

Q: Favourite city to compete in?

A: I love playing in Scotland, links courses and basically where the British Open is.

Q: Any superstitions?

A: I don’t have many but I don’t like to play with No. 2 golf balls and I only use white tees but other than that, it’s just sticking to my same routines every day before a tournament round.

Q: Favourite Singaporean food?

A: I have tried quite a bit since I’ve been here almost every year since 2010. I feel like there is a lot of international food here, a lot of curries and I basically love everything as long as it is not too spicy.

Q: Favourite food in general?

A: I like to try to eat a bit healthier in general but a lot of chicken, curries and seafood. Just a mix in general.

Q: A saying you live by?

A: There are no shortcuts to success and I also like the one “she believes she could, so she did” because ultimately that’s believing in yourself and proving to yourself that you can do it.

Q: Any particularly interesting fan requests?

A: I always find it weird when they want me to sign their iPad or iPhone or when they want you to sign their arm. How is it going to go away?

Q: If you could trade lives with anyone for a day, who would it be?

A: Rory McIlroy just to know how it feels to hit a golf ball really far.