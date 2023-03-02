Golf: Inside the ropes with South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai

South African golfer Ashleigh Buhai, 33, has four victories on the Ladies European Tour and claimed her first Major at the Women’s British Open in 2022. The Straits Times caught up with her on the sidelines of the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Q. If you weren’t a golfer, which sport would you play?

A. Field hockey. Being from South Africa, I played it at school when I was growing up. It’s a really fun team sport.

Q. Who is your biggest inspiration?

A. Ernie Els. Again, being from South Africa, he is my idol and of other generations that also watched him growing up.

Q. Favourite city to compete in?

A. I still like playing in Australia the most. Climate is good, very similar to where I grew up, and the fans are always very good.

Q. Any superstitions?

A. No superstitions, just routine, warm up about an hour before then hopefully go out and play well.

Q. Favourite food in general?

A. Unfortunately, I don’t really like Asian food too much and I also can’t eat noodles as I’m allergic to gluten but all the Western food that you get in Singapore is very, very good.

Q. A saying you live by?

A. Enjoy the journey. It’s from All Blacks rugby player Zinzan Brooke.

Q. Any particularly interesting fan requests?

A. Just the main things like golf balls, hats and flags. Nothing too crazy to sign.

Q. If you could trade lives with anyone for a day, who would it be?

A. I like my life. I’ve had a pretty good life so far and I’m very lucky to be able to play golf and do something that I love for a living.

Q. A song that gets you pumped before hitting the course?

A. It varies from week to week, depending on if there is a new song out then I tend to listen to that one during the week but no particular one.

Q. If you could pick someone to play yourself in a movie, who would it be?

A. In terms of actresses, I’ve always enjoyed Sandra Bullock’s movies, so it’d be her.