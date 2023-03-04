Golf: Inside the ropes with France’s Celine Boutier

French golfer Celine Boutier, 29, has three wins on the Ladies European Tour and two victories on the LPGA Tour. The Straits Times caught up with her on the sidelines of the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Q. If you weren’t a golf player, what sport would you play?

A. Definitely tennis. I love watching it and I grew up playing a little bit.

Q. Who is your biggest inspiration?

A. Tiger Woods. I just grew up watching him during his prime. He’s super inspiring by the records he broke but also the comeback he did after his incidents and his injuries. I think that was definitely something a lot of people can look up to.

Q. What’s one food you can eat for the rest of your life?

A. Sushi. I do really like salmon and yellow tail, so these two would be my favourite.

Q. What’s your favourite city to play in?

A. Evian (in France) just because it’s the only Major at home and you get to see a little bit more of your family and your friends coming in, a little bit more fans as well so it’s a little bit of fun for me.

Q. If you could trade lives with anyone for a day, who would it be?

A. I would like to experience a day in the life of Kim Kardashian just because I feel like her life is so unreal and in another world and I would like to see what it’s like.

Q. Do you have any sports-related superstitions?

A. I always use the same ball marker. It’s one that I got when I was in Duke (University) so every round, I mark my ball with the same marker.