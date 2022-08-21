Golf: Injured Zalatoris withdraws from BMW Championship

Will Zalatoris in action during the second round of the BMW Championship. PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON (AFP) - In-form Will Zalatoris withdrew during the US PGA Tour's BMW Championship on Saturday (Aug 20) after suffering a back injury, organiser said.

Zalatoris, who ended his long wait for a tour victory by winning last week's St Jude Championship in a playoff, was injured on the fourth hole of Saturday's third round.

The 26-year-old, the current leader in FedEx Cup playoff points, received treatment after playing his second shot.

The PGA Tour later confirmed Zalatoris had withdrawn from the tournament with a back injury.

Zalatoris had started the third round at Wilmington Country Club five shots adrift of leader Adam Scott.

