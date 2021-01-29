Golf: Inactive since March, Asian Tour targets second-quarter return

SINGAPORE - After a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, the continent's main golf circuit, the Asian Tour, hope to get back into the swing things later in the second quarter of this year.

Its chief executive Cho Minn Thant told The Straits Times that while the revised target date is "entirely dependent on the Covid-19 situation stabilising in the region... when the relevant local governments feel it is safe to approve controlled travel for events, we will be ready to pull the trigger immediately".