Golf: In-bee Park announces she's pregnant with first child

SEOUL - Seven-time Major champion and Olympic gold medalist In-bee Park took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she and her husband Nam Gi-hyeob are expecting their first child.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be welcoming new member of our family,” Park, 34, wrote on Instagram. “Thank you all for so much support and love.”

Along with her post, she included a photo that featured a stuffed animal.

A former world No. 1, Park has played a reduced schedule this year. The native of South Korea has 21 tour victories to her credit and is a member of the LPGA World Golf Hall of Fame.

Park last competed at the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield in early August, finishing in a tie for 22nd REUTERS

