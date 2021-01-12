Golf: Honda Classic joins Phoenix Open and PGA C'ship in allowing fans despite Covid-19 pandemic

PALM SPRINGS, FLORIDA (REUTERS) - The 2021 Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, will welcome spectators to the March 18-21 event and also feature a reimagined Bear Trap near the 17th hole, it was announced in Monday (Jan 11).

Fans will be required to adhere to health protocols, including the mandatory wearing of face coverings and social distancing, in addition to other measures.

The exact number of spectators allowed on site will be decided later in the season.

The Bear Trap, a popular viewing area that usually winds around the 16th green and 17th hole tee box with fans packed into the grandstands, is going to be split into three sections with social distancing and fans seated in groups of two or four.

In addition, the 18th hole will still have fans waiting to greet the players when they walk off but the footprint of the hole will be different and there will be social distancing protocols to follow.

The Honda Classic is just the latest PGA Tour event to announce it will allow spectators despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Phoenix Open next month in Arizona, and The Players Championship, scheduled for March in Florida, have also announced plans for a limited number of spectators to be on site.