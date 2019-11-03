Golf: Her fiance earns bragging rights after Caroline Masson loses in Taiwan play-off

TAIPEI (REUTERS, AFP) - Nelly Korda won the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA in a three-way play-off on Sunday (Nov 3), giving her caddie Jason McDede bragging rights over his fiancee Caroline Masson.

In a rare coincidence, American Korda beat German Masson, and Australian Minjee Lee, in the play-off.

McDede and Masson are due to be married next year, and Sunday was the first time they had gone head-to-head vying for an LPGA title.

The caddie came out on top when Korda birdied the first extra hole at Miramar Golf Club in New Taipei City.

Masson described the experience as "a little funny" but was magnanimous in defeat.

"I'm quite happy to see them win," she said of the Korda-McDede professional partnership.

"I'm proud of the two of them, the way they work together, and hopefully I get another chance to beat them down the stretch the next few years."

Korda had a three-shot lead over Lee, who was also runner-up to her last year, after the third round but struggled in the final day hitting five birdies and five bogeys for a even-par 72 to go into the play-off.

It was "very dramatic, a little bit harder than I wanted it to be but I am happy I got it done... I was very nervous actually because it was my first playoff," said the American, who won her third LPGA victory.

She, Masson (68) and Lee (69) had finished the regulation 72 holes at 18-under 270.