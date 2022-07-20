Golf: Henrik Stenson stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - Henrik Stenson was on Wednesday (July 20) stripped of the captaincy of the European Ryder Cup team with immediate effect "in light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances".

The 46-year-old Swede is understood to be on the verge of signing up for the Saudi-funded breakaway LIV Golf series and, after discussions with Ryder Cup Europe officials, the decision was made to effectively sack him as captain.

"Ryder Cup Europe today confirms that Henrik Stenson's tenure as captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, from Sept 25 to Oct 1, 2023, has been brought to an end with immediate effect," a Ryder Cup Europe statement read.

"In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe."

The statement added: "Confirmation of the new 2023 European Ryder Cup captain will be made in due course. Ryder Cup Europe will be making no further comment on any aspect of the process until that time."

The 2016 British Open champion helped Europe to victory in three of his five Ryder Cup appearances as a player, including the last home tournament at Le Golf National in 2018.

Stenson was also vice-captain to Padraig Harrington at Whistling Straits last year and had been tasked with regaining the trophy following Europe’s record 19-9 defeat to the United States team in Wisconsin.

Sky Sports reported on Tuesday that Stenson would become the latest to join the list of players who have signed up for the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The likes of six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson, former world No. 1s Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka and former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau have all already joined.

Bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, LIV Golf held its first event in London last month which was won by South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel, who pocketed the US$4 million (S$5.6 million) prize – the biggest pay cheque in golf history.

Critics of the new series say it amounts to "sportswashing" by a nation trying to improve its reputation in light of its history of human rights abuses.