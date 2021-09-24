Golf: Harry Potter actor Tom Felton requires medical attention at Ryder Cup

KOHLER, UNITED STATES (AFP) - Harry Potter actor Tom Felton had to be taken from the Whistling Straits course on a cart with an apparent medical problem during a celebrity event prior to the Ryder Cup golf matches.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the episode and tournament organisers the PGA of America said they had not been given information on his condition.

He was conscious when he was taken from the course.

Felton, who turned 34 on Wednesday, is an avid golfer and was representing Ireland in the celebrity event.

He gained fame playing Harry Potter's rival Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of the popular Harry Potter book series.

