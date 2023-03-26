Golf: Gregory Foo and Nicklaus Chiam secure China Tour cards

SINGAPORE - After a poor Asian Tour Qualifying School outing in January, Singaporean professional golfers Gregory Foo and Nicklaus Chiam were worried about limited playing opportunities this year, having competed in just a handful of events on the Asian Development Tour in 2022.

However, a silver lining came in the China Tour International Open Qualifying School at the Hainan Ancient Saltern Golf Course, where both players made it to the top 15 at the end of four rounds on Saturday to secure a full card on the tour.

Foo finished fourth with four rounds of one-over 73 for a 292, while Chiam managed to turn things around after an opening 78 for joint-sixth placing with a six-over 294 (78-70-73-73).

Interestingly, China’s former 100m freestyle swimming world champion Ning Zetao was also in the field during the week, but the 30-year-old amateur missed the cut by one shot after two rounds of 81.

Chiam said: “I saw his name and heard people talking about him, but did not manage to see him on the field this week.”

Securing the full card means players would have access to all the 14 China Tour events that tees off with the 500,000 yuan (S$97,000) Guangdong Open from May 11-14.

The tour offers golfers more playing chances after seeing many tournaments being suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced Foo to become a teaching pro for six months in 2021.

Foo, a 29-year-old who won the 2017 SEA Games men’s team gold before turning pro in 2018, said: “This means a lot to me right now because there was a lot of uncertainty in terms of what playing opportunities I would have this year. This was also why I decided to come to the China Tour Q-School.

“During this week’s event, I felt I played solid from tee to green even though I didn’t putt too well. Overall, I’m happy I stayed patient throughout the week, and it’s reassuring to know I will get to compete in 12-14 events this year.”

Chiam, a 27-year-old who was part of the men’s team that won silver at the 2019 SEA Games before turning pro in 2021, added: “This is important to us because we haven’t been playing many tournaments after the Asian Tour Q-School in January.

“I think I did everything fairly well and kept myself in contention after changing some club decisions following the first round. I putted well but just didn’t hole a few of them. The course can be quite demanding off the tee, especially when the wind starts to pick up, but playing competitive golf in China is a nice change of pace.”

Singapore Golf Association president Tan Chong Huat committed to back the duo through the SGA schemes, and said: “We are delighted that Gregory and Nicklaus have secured their tour cards. These two talented golfers are part of the SGA Professional Programme which we will continue to strengthen, as we support them while they embark on their professional golf careers.”