Golf: Former top amateur Taiga Semikawa joins Singapore Classic line-up

SINGAPORE - Japanese golf fans are in for a treat as former world No. 1 amateur Taiga Semikawa has confirmed his participation in the Singapore Classic from Feb 9 to 12.

This will be his debut in the DP World Tour, which was announced by organisers on Friday.

The first amateur to win the Japan Open in 95 years, Semikawa started his pro career in November 2022 after winning three consecutive professional events.

His other victories were at the Panasonic Open Golf Championship and the Japan Create Challenge.

After finishing 67th on his PGA Tour debut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, Semikawa will be looking to do better at the Singapore Classic at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

This is the first time the DP World Tour is held in Singapore since 2014.

“This is an incredible opportunity and I’m very excited to be playing a DP World Tour event for the first time,” said the 22-year-old.

“I’ve heard wonderful things about Singapore and seen photos of Laguna National – it’s a beautiful venue, so playing there against some of the great names from that tour would be a fantastic experience.”

Also in the line-up are Team Europe’s Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn of Denmark, four-time DP World Tour winner Rafa Cabrera Bello and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox.

They will be joined by China’s Wu Ashun, Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Malaysia’s Gavin Green, as well as young amateur stars Ding Wenyi (China) and Ratchanon Chantananuwat (Thailand).

Hero Cup players Jordan Smith (England) and Scotsman Ewen Ferguson are also set to compete in the US$2 million (S$2.62 million) tournament.

Ferguson, who clinched his second DP World Tour victory in the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland last August, said: “I’m really looking forward to playing in (South-east Asia) for the first time on the DP World Tour.

“I played in China on the Challenge Tour a few years ago; we were made to feel really welcome and I’m looking forward to the same when we visit Singapore.”

Single-session tickets for the tournament are available from $25, while a four-day event pass is $80. Tickets are available on Sistic. Entry is free for those under 16 and accompanied by an adult with a valid ticket.