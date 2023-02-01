Golf: Fitzpatrick joins Woods and McIlroy's virtual golf league

LOS ANGELES - US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick has agreed to participate in the tech-focused golf league that is being launched in 2024 by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports in conjunction with the PGA Tour, the company said on Tuesday.

World No. 10 Fitzpatrick is the seventh player to commit to competing in TGL’s (TMRW Golf League) inaugural season along with fellow Major winners Woods, McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott and Collin Morikawa.

The league, whose launch was announced in August 2022, is being billed as a first-of-its-kind experience for golf as each two-hour event will be held on a data-rich, virtual course complete with a tech-infused, short-game complex.

Organisers promise a high-energy, greenside fan experience for the short-form version of golf in a coliseum environment, with every shot to be shown live on primetime television.

TGL will showcase team competitions from a purpose-built venue in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the PGA Tour.

“While teeing it up with the world’s best has been a highlight of my career so far, this opportunity to compete in TGL is taking that experience to a whole other level,” England’s Fitzpatrick said in a news release.

“TGL combines world-class players in a team format within an arena environment for a global television audience. With a formula like that, it will create another platform for fans, especially young fans, to see our sport shine on a new stage.”

Fitzpatrick has played on two European Ryder Cup teams, has eight wins on the DP World Tour and won the 2022 US Open at The Country Club outside Boston. He previously won the 2013 US Amateur at the same location.

“Blending global superstars with the next generation of emerging champions like Matthew Fitzpatrick is foundational to forming the six TGL teams,” said TMRW Sports CEO Mike McCarley.

“Fitzpatrick is a Major champion who will be a stalwart of the European Ryder Cup Team for the next decade.

“Adding a young, world-class player from England, who has won consistently all around the world, expands the global reach of committed TGL players ranging from Australia, Northern Ireland, Spain, and the US with TGL’s first seven players announced.” REUTERS