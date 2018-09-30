Golf: Europe beat United States to regain Ryder Cup

PARIS (REUTERS) - Europe regained golf's Ryder Cup, as captain Thomas Bjorn's team reached the 14.5 points they required to beat the United States at a packed Le Golf National on Sunday (Sept 30).

With the final match still being played, they led 16.5 to 10.5.

Leading 10-6 going into the 12 singles matches, there were some nervous moments on an exciting afternoon as the Americans occasionally threatened a comeback.

But with Ian Pouter taking the total to 13.5 with victory over world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson all assured of at least a half, the European team could begin to celebrate.

Defeat means the US' long run of failure on European soil in the biennial team competition goes on. The last time they won away was in 1993.

Molinari, Garcia and Stenson eventually all won, with the Italian being the first European to win all five matches in a single competition.

A fatigued former world No. 1 Tiger Woods, who ended an amazing injury return with the Tour Championship the previous week, was beaten 2 and 1 by Spaniard Jon Rahm to lose all his four matches.

Five-time Major champion Phil Mickelson also did not earn a single point.