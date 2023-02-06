Golf: England's Rose takes one-shot lead at weather-hit Pebble Beach Pro-Am

SAN FRANCISCO - Former world number one Justin Rose had an eagle and a birdie in his last three holes to take a one-shot third-round lead Sunday in the weather-delayed US PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

England’s Rose rolled in an eagle putt at the par-five 16th then birdied the 18th at the par-71 Monterey Peninsula course, one of three courses in use over the first three rounds along with par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links and the par-72 Spyglass Hill.

He’d been among those affected by gusting winds that prompted a suspension of play on Saturday because balls wouldn’t hold on at least one green.

“The way my day finished up yesterday it was interesting,” Rose said. “We were one of those problematic groups there on the ninth hole where the ball was really moving around the cup.

“I hit a five-wood miraculously to three feet right before they blew the horn. As I was going to mark my ball it blew seven feet down the green.

“So I kind of faced that seven-footer overnight in my mind. Kind of one of those moments you come out in the morning, you make the putt and the momentum was up and running.”

Rose birdied the ninth, then added birdies at the 10th and 13th on the way to a six-under par 65 and a 12-under total of 203.

That put him one shot clear of Americans Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama heading in the final round, which was due to tee off later Sunday on Pebble Beach Golf Links and finish on Monday.

Malnati, who was atop the leaderboard when play was halted on Saturday, carded a third-round 67 at Pebble Beach while Kitayama posted a 70 at Spyglass Hill.

The weather continued to be a factor Sunday morning, with an early hail storm briefly halting play.

“That was, like, what is going on,” Rose said. “Like, what more can they throw at us this week?“

Despite the quick turnaround after his strong finish to the third round, Rose said the final round would be a “totally different reset” as he returns to Pebble beach.

“Different visuals, it’s going to be a different energy this afternoon,” he said.

Malnati was looking forward to a chance to play in the final group, his enthusiasm undimmed by the disruption to the third round and knowing that the final round cannot be completed until Monday.

“My mindset will certainly be just to go out and play golf when they tell me to and do my very best each time I get a chance to hit one,” he said.

“I know I’m going to be super excited because I’m super excited to play this golf course whether it’s in the final round in the final group or in a practice round on Wednesday morning.” AFP