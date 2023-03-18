Golf: Endearing support behind Pauline Roussin’s Aramco Team Series Singapore triumph

SINGAPORE – Without a regular caddie heading into the Aramco Team Series Singapore event, Pauline Roussin opted to go with familiar faces.

She had her mother Marielle on the bag for Thursday’s opening round before her boyfriend Bruce Lowe – who usually caddies for Thai LPGA Tour player Wichanee Meechai, took over duties for the next two days at Laguna National.

Lowe’s presence proved to be the inspiration needed for Roussin, 22, as she fired a final-round eight-under 64 for a commanding win on Saturday.

Roussin, a former amateur world No. 1, said: “I was really having fun talking about TV shows and just having a good time with my boyfriend on the bag.

“Usually he doesn’t caddie for me but I thought it would be fun to have him around this week. He made me laugh a lot which really settled my nerves.”

The world No. 92 Frenchwoman finished the three-day competition at 15-under 201, four clear of American world No. 14 Danielle Kang (68). New Zealand’s top-ranked Lydia Ko (66) was a further stroke back at the US$1 million (S$1.35 million) Ladies European Tour (LET) event.

Roussin had begun the morning tied for the lead at seven under with Kang and South African Nicole Garcia, who later fell back with a 75 to finish joint-11th on 212.

Instead, it was Roussin, Kang and Ko locked in a tense battle. The trio were tied at eight under when Ko – who was two flights ahead of her rivals – made the turn at the Masters Course.

Roussin started with six straight pars before a birdie on the 7th hole. After another par on No. 8, she caught fire, rolling in seven birdies over the next eight holes to disappear from her nearest challengers. She needed just 13 putts for that stunning inward nine of 30.

She said: “Honestly, I wasn’t really realising that I was making that many birdies. It was just happening and my putter was really hot. I just had to be patient and wait for them to drop.”