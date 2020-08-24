Golf: Dustin Johnson eyes long spell at the summit after reclaiming top spot

(REUTERS) - Dustin Johnson said he is targeting a lengthy stay at the top of the world rankings after reclaiming the No. 1 spot with a 11-shot victory at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday (Aug 23).

The 36-year-old American became the fifth player to be ranked No. 1 this year after he leapfrogged Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy following his dominating display at TPC Boston.

Brooks Koepka was also No. 1 this year.

Johnson last held the top ranking in May last year.

"It's something that I'm very proud of is to be No. 1 in the world, and I'd like to stay there for a little while," he told reporters.

"Obviously it's been jumping around a bunch here the last few months, but the last time I was No. 1, I think I stayed there for quite some time, and that's another goal of mine is just to see how long I can stay at No. 1."

The Northern Trust Open was the first of three play-off events that culminate with the Sept 4-7 Tour Championship in Atlanta and the US$15 million (S$20.53 million) prize to the FedExCup champion.

Johnson said he was determined to finish as the season's champion for the first time in his career.

"It's something I haven't won. It's something I've been close to winning a few times, and it's just something that I would really like to have on my resume when I'm done playing golf," he added.

"It's a big title. It means a lot to all the guys out here. It definitely means a lot to me."