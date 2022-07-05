Golf: Double delight for Singapore's James Leow at Arnold Palmer Cup

SINGAPORE - The Republic's top male amateur golfer James Leow bagged double honours at the Arnold Palmer Cup at Golf Club de Geneve, Vandoeuvres, Switzerland from July 1 to 3.

Not only did the 25-year-old win the Cup with Team International as they beat Team USA 33-27, he also won the Michael Carter Award.

Established in 1997, the Arnold Palmer Cup is a Ryder Cup-style tournament that pits the top men's and women's university and college golfers from the United States against their international counterparts.

The Michael Carter Award is named after the former Penn State University golfer who died in a car accident in 2002 aged 19. It is given out to an Arnold Palmer Cup player from each team who best represents the qualities and ideals that made Carter unique.

Former recipients of this award include PGA Championship and British Open winner Collin Morikawa (2018) Bill Haas (2003), who has won six times on the US PGA Tour.

An elated Leow said: "I wasn't expecting this and I'm really grateful as this is a privilege. To have my name next to them on the recipient list is truly special.

"The tournament was a really cool and fun experience, as the matchplay was not just on my own but with mixed partners. It was intense but a memorable week with many friendships formed.

"I've only just graduated and completed my college golf career. These wins means a lot going forward with all the experience I've gained from playing college golf and advice from coaches, team-mates and alumnus."

Leow, representing the Arizona State University where he graduated from with a finance degree, was a coach's pick in Team International that featured 12 male and 12 female golfers.

He teamed up with Taiwanese Lu Hsin-yu in the mixed fourball, where they lost 2 & 1 to Gordon Sargent and Amari Avery on Friday (July 1).

They bounced back the next day to beat Johnny Keefer and Anna Morgan 4 & 3 in the mixed foursomes, although Leow and Irishman David Kitt lost in the foursomes to Michael Brennan and Palmer Jackson earlier in the day.

In Sunday's singles match, fellow Michael Carter Award winner Cole Sherwood beat Leow 1 up, but the Singaporean was pleased with how he played.

The 2019 SEA Games men's individual champion has been in good form since recovering from hip surgery in December 2020, winning the Southwestern Amateur tournament in June 2021 and the Thunderbird Collegiate in April.