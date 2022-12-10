Golf: Daryl Low, Arianna Lau win at the EFG/SICC Junior Invitational Golf Championship

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s Daryl Low and Hong Kong’s Arianna Lau recorded gross scores of six-under 210 each to emerge the overall best gross boy and girl champion respectively at the 29th EFG/SICC Junior Invitational Golf Championship (JIGC) on Thursday.

A total of 82 junior golfers participated in the tournament – a World Amateur Ranking event sanctioned by the Singapore Golf Association – which was held at the Singapore Island Country Club (SICC).

The event drew golfers from countries such as Switzerland, Australia, China, India and Thailand.

Ivan Chua, SGA vice-president and SICC Club captain, was glad to welcome junior golfers back to the competition after the last two years were disrupted by the pandemic.

He said: “We are grateful to be able to host the field of junior golfers as we renew our focus on growing the game.

“This event will give the young golfers an actual feel of a professional tournament and prepare them for the next phase in their golfing career.

“With the two-year pause due to the pandemic, it is heartening to see the young golfers competing with even more perseverance and determination than before. “